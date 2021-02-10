SEATTLE, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Esper.io announced they completed a Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) audit for Android mobile point-of-sale security with qualified security assessors (QSAs) from an internationally-recognized audit firm. The company is pleased to announce the successful, third-party validation of Esper.io's cloud tools for Android mobile point-of-sale (mPoS) deployment and management at restaurants, retailers, and other customer-facing businesses.
"From day one, we've built the Esper platform on a foundation of data security. Secure operations and data handling practices are imperative parts of Esper's mission to strengthen customer trust and nurture our commitment to our enterprise customers," says Yadhu Gopalan, CEO and Co-Founder at Esper.io. "The successful completion of a PCI DSS SAQ-D audit is an important part of Esper's ambitious security and compliance roadmap in 2021. Esper plans to be the most secure provider in our product category and a security leader among cloud-native startups."
Security by design is a foundational value for Esper.io and it's founding team, especially Gopalan who has over 35 patents in embedded systems security. In the past 12 months, secure operations have been a focal point for Esper.io as the company saw exponential grow, more than doubled their employee headcount and established customer relationships with some of the world's most trusted customer-facing brands. In the months ahead, Esper will pursue a SOC 2 audit and ISO 27001 certification to further validate their industry-leading frameworks for security, privacy, and compliance.
To learn more about the security and PCI requirements for Android mPoS, check out our new whitepaper 10 Strategies for Android mPoS Security. The full results of Esper's PCI DSS audit are available to both prospective and current customers upon request.
About Esper.io
Esper.io is the industry's leading solution for Android DevOps, or deployment and device management for innovators, mid-market organizations, and enterprise fleets of 100,000 devices or more. Backed by Madrona Ventures, Esper.io has rapidly-growing global customer adoption among some of the world's most innovative major brands in retail, hospitality, logistics, and healthcare. The Seattle-based company has received recent recognition among the top DevOps minicorns (mini Unicorns) and the top 45 enterprise startups to watch in 2021. Learn more at esper.io or on the company's LinkedIn page.
