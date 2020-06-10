SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Espressive, a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) for enterprise service management (ESM), today announced it has successfully completed a Type 2 System and Organization Controls (SOC 2®) examination in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Conducted by A-LIGN ASSURANCE, the findings prove that the Espressive virtual support agent (VSA), Barista, meets Trust Services Criteria for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.
"The SOC 2 report gives our customers the flexibility to scale Barista across the enterprise for their employee self-service needs with confidence that their data will be secure," said Pat Calhoun, CEO and founder of Espressive. "This underscores our commitment to deliver an enterprise-class solution with the scalability to support business continuity even in the midst of a natural disaster."
Espressive's completion of the SOC 2 examination builds on several security and compliance-related initiatives rolled out by the company. Espressive Barista achieved Advanced Technology Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), indicating that Espressive met the strict technical requirements put forth by AWS, including enterprise-class performance, reliability, and security. The company also added approver workflow capabilities to its product, making Barista the first AI-based employee self-service solution to automate resolution of employee questions, issues, and requests while maintaining compliance and significantly lowering help desk call volume.
Espressive Barista: Core to Business Continuity
Espressive Barista delivers the security and scalability to provide 24/7 employee self-help through crises and natural disasters. When the pandemic struck in March, call volume to Espressive customer Solar Turbines' IT service desk jumped 292 percent compared to the prior month. A component of Solar Turbines' business continuity plan since 2018, Espressive Barista was able to scale to accomplish the equivalent of 99 help desk agent days of work in just one month. This enabled Solar Turbines to maintain a high level of productivity while a large part of the workforce transitioned to working from home.
"Barista is core to our business and IT service continuity planning," said John Powers, head of IT Client Services at Solar Turbines. "There are a variety of different scenarios for disaster, some regional and some national, and different applications and services are affected depending on the specific situation. Because we can quickly update Barista with new content and make it available based on job role, location, and more, we are able to provide employees with support in any crisis situation."
