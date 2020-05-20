SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Espressive, a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) for enterprise service management (ESM), today announced that Espressive Barista, the company's AI-based virtual support agent (VSA), was recognized as a Bronze Stevie® Award winner in the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Solution category by The 18th Annual American Business Awards®. Espressive Barista uses advanced AI to automate the resolution of employee questions, issues, and requests with personalized experiences that result in employee adoption of 80 to 85% and reduced help desk call volume of 40 to 60%.
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. This year, over 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.
"Since the COVID-19 work from home mandates went into effect a few months ago, help desk automation has gone from a 'nice to have' to an imperative for organizations to stay productive," said Pat Calhoun, CEO and founder of Espressive. "We understand the urgency and demand for an AI-based virtual support agent capable of handling the speed and resiliency needed for today's evolving workplace. We're honored to be recognized as a Bronze winner in this year's Stevie Awards and are pleased that the judges recognized Barista as a solution that addresses this challenge."
Barista's powerful NLP engine eliminates the need for in-house AI talent and is built on a modern architecture to scale on demand to the largest organizations. Espressive's advanced Employee Language Cloud (ELC) enables Barista to understand 750M phrases on the first day of implementation, and this grows daily through a crowd-sourced architecture. The ELC also includes researched content for common applications (i.e., Office 365, Zoom, Slack, etc.), maximizing call deflection with little effort. Further, Barista enables customers to leverage their existing knowledge, as well as empower non-technical subject matter experts across the organization to easily add and edit content, enabling fast time-to-value. Unlike other VSA solutions, Espressive designed a unique NLP technology built upon an image recognition architecture, which enables Barista to understand the true meaning behind a phrase.
"Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5."
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, August 5. Tickets for the virtual event are now on sale. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
