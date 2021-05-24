CUPERTINO, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ESQ Business Services, Inc., today announced the launch of Cloudexa Technology, Inc. – a FinTech company that specializes in cloud-based device monitoring and management solutions. By leveraging over 25 years of expertise from ESQ, Cloudexa will lead the FinTech disruption for this sector of the financial services industry through a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform and feature-rich product portfolio.
"There is a digital transformation taking place across several industries due to the introduction of the cloud." said Cloudexa founder and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Sandhu. "The technologies available in the cloud have significantly advanced over the past decade from the ease of scaling to risk mitigation. We strongly believe that the future is cloud-based, and all of us at ESQ are extremely excited to officially launch this subsidiary to fill the void in the financial services industry."
According to Sandhu, Cloudexa was a strategic initiative started back in 2018 and will enter the market to address new challenges that became apparent during the global pandemic. Throughout the course of the past year, the pandemic has undoubtedly accelerated the need for digital transformation and has found many organizations adapting traditional business models to support a distributed workforce.
"Cloudexa eases digital transformation journeys and enables organizations of various sizes to take advantage of everything the cloud has to offer." said Sandhu. "Our SaaS platform empowers distributed workforces to access critical resources in the cloud at anytime, from anywhere. Organizations are already utilizing our product portfolio to offer services at higher levels of productivity and efficiency to their customer bases."
With Cloudexa, financial institutions and managed service providers can leverage the cloud to reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and improve operational efficiency. The platform encapsulates a complete device monitoring and management experience by giving customers more control over various devices including ATMs, ITMs, CDMs, Cash Recyclers, Kiosks, and more. Although the company is focused on this specific sector of the industry, Cloudexa's diverse product portfolio expands into other business environments that influence operations such as device analytics and cash management.
Cloudexa will be attending the Self-Service Banking 2021 virtual conference, hosted by RBR, on May 25-27. Visit their virtual booth or attend the scheduled fireside chat to learn more.
About ESQ
For over 25 years, ESQ has been one of the top trusted providers of business transaction monitoring and management solutions. These solutions assist banks, credit unions, retailers, and services providers in proactively monitoring and managing their business-critical payment infrastructures. Through a forward-thinking mindset, ESQ leverages the insight of their vast customer base and continues to offer new solutions that are sought out in the industry. ESQ is a global company with headquarters located in Silicon Valley and additional offices in North America, Mexico, United Kingdom, Singapore, and India. For more information please visit https://www.esq.com.
About Cloudexa
Cloudexa is an independently operated, wholly-owned subsidiary of ESQ that builds upon 25+ years of industry expertise, client feedback, and iterative engineering. With operations headquartered in Canada, Cloudexa is a global FinTech company that specializes in next generation, cloud-based device monitoring and management solutions. Cloudexa is leading the FinTech disruption for this sector of the financial services industry through a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform and feature-rich product portfolio. For more information please visit https://www.cloudexa.com.
