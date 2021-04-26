DURHAM, N.C., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading adtech company Esquire Advertising is pleased to announce that it has serviced more than 1000 individual retailers across the country with free custom-tailored COVID-19 market analysis reports.
Using Esquire's premier iDent Technology, the reports provide real-time market assessments by observing consumers and shopping behaviors in local areas, also tracking detailed demographic metrics on an individual level. With the report, Esquire's in-house marketing agency then provides retailers with specific recommendations to optimize their store's advertising approach to best tap into their current markets.
Esquire Advertising began offering brick-and-mortar retailers free reports in June 2020 amid widespread market upset caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Soon after, the service became a vital tool for small and large businesses alike as retailers have grappled with unpredictable changes of average shopping behaviors. Following high-demand, Esquire is now continuing to offer this service for brick-and-mortar retailers across all industries, including furniture stores, appliance stores, auto dealers, and more.
"We are proud of how many retailers we have been able to help with our free COVID-19 market reports, and we look forward to helping many more," said Esquire Advertising CEO Eric Grindley. "The pandemic has drastically altered consumer shopping behaviors and continues to do so in every sector. We wanted to equip stores with tools to help them take control and attract the customers in their areas that are most-likely to purchase."
"Esquire has been providing us with market assessments every two weeks for the last ten months. It has helped us to better understand the market trends and navigate the ongoing complications of the pandemic. We also appreciate the recommendations they provide in adjusting our advertising strategy for best results," added Linda Dunham, Owner of Relax the Back in Eugene, OR.
Retailers interested in securing their own free COVID-19 market assessment may reach out to Esquire's team at hello@esquireadvertising.com or visit http://www.esquireadvertising.com.
About Esquire Advertising:
Founded in 2012, Esquire Advertising is an Ad Tech company with a full-service in-house advertising and marketing agency pushing the limits of advertising performance. The company uses its own unique combination of marketing strategies and proprietary technologies to pinpoint in-market consumers using mobile and internet connected device matching technology. The company was recognized in 2020's Inc. 500 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies, ranking as no. 6 in marketing/advertising and no. 56 in the United States.
