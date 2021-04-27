Essentium High Speed Extrusion (HSETM) 280i HT 3D Printer. The first true independent dual extrusion system (IDEX) designed and developed for the demands of the factory floor. Unlike other IDEX 3D printers on the market, the HSE 280i HT 3D Printer features true independent dual extruders whereby each head is fully independent on both the X and Y-axis. The HSE 280i HT 3D Printer delivers world-class print speeds of more than 500 mm/s, which is five to 15x faster than competitive offerings.