TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In clinical trials and drug development, receptor occupancy assays by flow cytometry are increasingly becoming the recommended method to establish efficacy of the targeted drug.
In this live webinar, hear from experienced scientists from Medpace's central labs as they discuss how flow cytometric receptor occupancy assays — when correctly implemented — are a powerful tool in modelling pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) relationships in the development of novel drugs.
Flow cytometric receptor occupancy assays can measure specific receptor occupancy and do so on different and specific cell sub-sets. In assay development, careful reagent selection is important to assure reliable receptor occupancy read out. Reagent specificity is important as the assay relies on the ability to distinguish free vs. bound and total receptor. Careful evaluation of the protocol is important to evaluate feasibility of reproducible protocol execution, which requires that the person performing the assay be highly qualified.
Join flow cytometry experts from Medpace, Priscillia Bresler, PhD, Scientist; and Andre Olsson, PhD, Senior Scientist, for the live webinar on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 10am EST (3pm GMT/UK) to learn about the benefits of flow cytometry-based receptor occupancy assays in clinical trials
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Establishing Efficacy with Flow Cytometry-Based Receptor Occupancy Assays.
