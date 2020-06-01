WASHINGTON, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today EstateSpace is thrilled to announce the release of EstateSpace 2.0, Asset Management Made Simple™. EstateSpace is making it easy for families to manage their valuable physical assets and have the same discipline around physical assets as they do for their financial assets.
New features include asset inventory management, asset valuations and asset appraisals. Their services now include concierge assessment services to help families build, streamline and manage private operations, and white-glove inventory service that delivers a smooth transition to EstateSpace.
"Since the day we entered the world our parents, mentors and coaches have encouraged us to dream – to dream about living life to the fullest every moment, achieving financial security and having a happy and healthy family life," says Jonathan Fishbeck, CEO of EstateSpace.
There are now over 128 million families in the US alone and of those families 70% fail to extend their wealth beyond the second generation. It is estimated that baby boomers will pass down over $68 trillion in physical assets over the next 25 years. As this generational wealth transition story unfolds, the plot has the opportunity to follow an inspirational or dramatic story line.
EstateSpace has developed the world's first asset management solution that provides a single point of record for a family's physical assets. This intelligent financial management solution enables and simplifies how families manage valuable physical assets to increase and protect generational wealth.
"We're super excited to be in this position to deliver on a promise to the thousands of people in our network anticipating this release," says Fishbeck. "EstateSpace's interests uniquely align with those of our clients and we are able to concentrate on the continuing needs of those we serve."
The true value of houses, boats, cars, jewelry, collections and other physical assets is often overlooked, under-managed, and instead of these assets helping families to chase their dreams, they become more of a nightmare. The transition of wealth process on average takes 16 months, 570 hours and over $30,000 in out of pocket expenses as these assets have historically been managed on pieces of paper living somewhere inside a file cabinet – until now.
Generational wealth portfolios have never been easier to create, share and transition to family members, business managers, estate executors, estate attorneys, financial advisors and wealth managers. Gone are the days of asset driven conflicts, say hello to increased visibility of real time asset values. EstateSpace helps your family to live their best life and create inspirational stories for generations to come.
About EstateSpace
EstateSpace is a financial technology company focused on innovating physical asset management to increase and protect generational wealth. Since our inception, our emphasis has been on offering our customers compelling value. Our modern business model enables us to create new connections and opportunities for us to gain insights, better understand complex challenges and deliver a simple solution, together.
