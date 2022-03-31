Esteemed digital agency WebFX has achieved 2022 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program. WebFX is part of a select group of Premier Partners in the Google Partners program.
HARRISBURG, Pa., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Digital agency WebFX has achieved 2022 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program.
WebFX's team of experts provides Digital Marketing That Drives Revenue® for fast-growth companies across the US with a combination of digital services and revenue growth platform MarketingCloudFX.
"We're honored to be named a Google Premier Partner for 2022 and look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with Google. Our partnership has been key over the years to helping provide the best ROI for our clients and keeping ahead of the curve with the latest in digital advertising," says Trevin Shirey, VP of business development.
This month, Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the new Google Partners program.
The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success with Google Ads.
"Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in the United States. These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online." - Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing
WebFX is a tech-enabled digital agency that specializes in revenue generation through SEO, digital advertising, design, and content marketing. In the past five years, they've driven more than $3 billion in client revenue and more than 7.8 million leads for clients.
