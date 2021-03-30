RICHMOND, Va., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Estes Forwarding Worldwide (EFW), a leading United States domestic and international freight forwarder specializing in custom logistics and warehousing solutions, announces the launch of "Get It There Faster," an automated technology solution that delivers instant, expedited shipping options, shaving off transit days from standard LTL service.
Built on an open API, EFW's "Get It There Faster" boasts seamless connectivity and configurability with most transportation management systems, allowing expedited rates to instantly populate for any designated service level, transit time, or class.
EFW's most accurate expedited rates and solutions will be automatically presented with the shipper's LTL rate results, allowing quick, comparative analysis and selection. In addition to electronic booking options, all "Get It There Faster" shipments are easily tracked in the transportation management system (TMS) via EFW's tracking API. This is currently available in Kuebix, a leading TMS provider and connected supply chain innovator. Using EFW's "Get It There Faster" feature, shippers are able to shave days off transit times without leaving the platform.
"We are excited to bring 'Get It There Faster' to the 3PL community," said Scott Fisher, CEO and President of Estes Forwarding Worldwide. "We've packaged up a simple solution that allows our partners to deliver additional value options and, ultimately, a higher level of service to their customers. Shippers using a 3PL where EFW's 'Get It There Faster' service is connected will instantly see options they may not have even been aware of before. It's a win-win all around."
About Estes Forwarding Worldwide (EFW)
Estes Forwarding Worldwide (EFW) is a leading domestic and international freight forwarder in the United States, providing customized logistics and warehousing solutions for clients around the world and across all industries via air, ground, and ocean freight. A subsidiary of Estes Express lines and located in Richmond, Virginia, EFW is uniquely backed by Estes Express Lines' extensive line haul network providing EFW clients with a hybrid transportation network. The company has received industry awards, including Specialty Carrier of the Year and E-Commerce Delivery Carrier of the Year, and has been recognized by Global Trade Americas as a leading 3PL to watch. To learn more about EFW, please visit the company's website at http://www.EFWnow.com.
