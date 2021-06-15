COCONUT CREEK, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eTargetMedia, a leading provider of Email Lists, Display Advertising, Postal Lists, Data Append and Creative Solutions announced that Harris Kreichman was awarded the 2021 Certified Association of National Advertisers (ANA) Marketing Professional certification for the third year in a row. The Certified ANA Marketing Professional program is a rigorous continuous education program that gives qualified and select marketing professionals an opportunity to learn more about important advertising and marketing topics and get certified once the CEU requirements are met. The Certified Association of National Advertisers (ANA) Marketing Professional program helps eTargetMedia to increase results on their clients' marketing campaigns by providing insight into best practices, market drivers, and campaign optimization techniques — from strategy to execution to campaign tracking.
eTargetMedia is well-known for their commitment to furthering their knowledge and experience in the industry as well as for offering the industry's top performing email marketing database which includes highly accurate and superior transactional, lifestyle and purchasing behaviors of over 200 million consumers and 15 million business decision makers. The company is continually adding new lists to the database to meet the changes in consumer demands. The 3 new lists that were recently introduced include Spa and Wellness Travelers, Suburban Family Homebuyers and Downsizing Empty Nesters.
"A strong email marketing strategy is the most effective way to reach current customers, generate new customers and target new markets," stated Harris Kreichman, Managing Partner of eTargetMedia. "We understand that consumer demands are currently changing which is why we strive to introduce new email lists on a regular basis that meet the changes in the market. This helps our clients to continuously target new customers at a time when they are actively shopping for products and services."
The new email marketing lists include:
The Spa and Wellness Travelers file includes travelers who enjoy visiting spas and wellness retreats for their vacations. They book a variety of spa and wellness vacations around the world, including visiting the world's top destination spas that offer complete spa services and wellness programs, yoga retreats, fitness retreats, healthy food retreats, spiritual healing retreats and more. These health-conscious individuals typically spend more than the average vacationer as they look at their wellness getaway as an investment in their health and well-being.
http://lists.etargetmedia.com/market?page=research/datacard&id=577316
The Suburban Family Homebuyers file is comprised of families who are eager to relocate from major metropolitan areas to the suburbs right outside the city. They are searching for the perfect suburban home for their family but still want the ease of traveling to the city. These suburban homebuyers are driven by the allure of a more family friendly lifestyle in the suburbs which often includes bigger houses, better schools, better recreation options, more family activities, less traffic, and an easier life in general.
http://lists.etargetmedia.com/market?page=research/datacard&id=579155
The Downsizing Empty Nesters file consists of couples who are selling their family homes to downsize, often times into a townhouse or condo after their adult children have left the home. These empty nesters no longer need a large house and are looking to downsize into a property which offers more community amenities and less home responsibility. Many of them are Baby Boomers who see opportunity in the current housing market to sell their family homes with a high profit, giving them the most equity in their home and providing them with a nice increase in savings for their future retirement.
http://lists.etargetmedia.com/market?page=research/datacard&id=579156
