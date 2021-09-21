COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eTargetMedia, a leading provider of Email Lists, Display Advertising, Postal Lists, Data Append and Creative Solutions announces the Top 5 Reasons Email Marketing Can Help Skyrocket ROI report. For over 10 years, email marketing has generated the highest ROI of all digital marketing channels and email offers the broadest and most targeted reach. In the report, eTargetMedia shares the 5 reasons why email marketing can help skyrocket ROI and why email marketing must be used in a digital marketing strategy.
The Top 5 Reasons Email Marketing Can Help Skyrocket ROI:
1. Email Marketing Has the Largest and Most Targeted Reach - There are over 4 billion email users worldwide and over 3 million emails are sent every second. More consumers use email than the top social media sites combined. Virtually every single person on the web can be reached through email so it's no wonder why email has the potential to deliver the highest ROI of any marketing campaign.
2. Email Marketing Drives Conversions - Most marketers measure the results of their marketing campaigns based on conversions, whether it be from a sale, a lead, a sign up on a website or a membership. The ultimate goal for marketers is to turn prospects into paying customers and keep their current customers loyal to their brand. When it comes to conversions, there isn't any medium more powerful than email. Over 4.2% of visitors from email marketing make a purchase as compared to 3% of visitors from search engines and 1.8% from social.
3. Email Marketing Has the Highest Delivery Rate - On average, 80% of targeted emails make it to the email inbox. Compare this to the 2% of social media users who see organic social media posts and you can see why email marketing delivers the greatest exposure and has the biggest potential to increase marketing ROI.
4. Email Marketing Is the Preferred Communication Channel - Over 82% of consumers have chosen email marketing as their preferred communication channel to receive promotional messages from brands. The majority of consumers welcome targeted and personalized email messages from their favorite companies, which gives email marketing a huge advantage in reaching customers on the platform of their choice. By reaching customers on their preferred platform, marketers can use email to drastically increase their ROI.
5. Email Marketing Has the Highest Median ROI - Email marketing has a median ROI of 145% according to the ANA/DMA Response Rate Report. Email's median ROI is higher than direct mail (41%), paid search (50%), online display advertising (20%) and social media (50%).
"The rapidly excelling world of digital marketing has delivered an overabundance of resources available to marketers today. From social media to SEO to video marketing and beyond, marketing choices are unlimited," stated Harris Kreichman, Managing Partner of eTargetMedia. "Just one category continues to outperform all other digital marketing methods year after year and that is email marketing."
Email allows marketers to hyper-target and segment their email communications and that relevance drives customers to open the mail, click-through, and make a purchase which increases the ROI of email marketing campaigns. Visit eTargetMedia.com to download the report.
