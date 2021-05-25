BRADENTON, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ETCO Incorporated has introduced custom engineered electrical terminals and connectors of all types that can be produced to match specific OEM design, manufacturing, and packaging requirements.

ETCO Custom Electrical Terminals can be designed and manufactured to meet precise specifications with regard to form, function, materials, packaging, and OEM production requirements. Offering rapid prototyping using 3-D solid modeling analysis, part sizes can range from 0.004" to 0.090" thick with ±0.0005" tolerances, depending upon the material and configuration.

Produced from materials such as brass, tinned brass, nickel plated steel, copper plated steel, phosphor-bronze and many more including clad and inlaid alloys, ETCO Custom Electrical Terminals are available in prototype through production quantities. ETCO can provide services that include design, material selection, packaging, and special application equipment.

ETCO Custom Electrical Terminals are priced according to configuration, material, and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.

