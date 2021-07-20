BRADENTON, Fla., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ETCO Incorporated has introduced a line of connectors for flexible circuits that eliminates soldering and welding when attaching wires to foil and film substrates.

ETCO FWC Series Flex Circuit Connectors attach to lead wires using an "F" style crimp by automatic wire processing equipment and have features that securely embed when staked into the foil or film substrate. Ideal for critical applications, they are designed for attaching 16 to 22 AWG wires to aluminum- and copper-foil or film laminates from 0.010" to 0.040" thick.

Supplied in strip form to increase production speeds and efficiency, ETCO FWC Series Flex Circuit Connectors can be made to OEM specifications in a wide range of sizes and thicknesses to accommodate different substrates. Available in brass and tinned high brass, applications include capacitors, electro-luminescent lighting and displays, flexible heaters, and relays.

ETCO FWC Series Flex Circuit Connectors are priced according to configuration, and quantity. Samples and pricing are provided upon request.

For more information contact:

ETCO Incorporated

Sean Dunn, VP Marketing

3004 62nd Avenue East

Bradenton, FL 34203

(800) 689-3826

Email: sdunn@etco.com

http://www.etco.com

Media Contact

Sean Dunn, ETCO Incorporated, (800) 689-3826, sdunn@etco.com

 

SOURCE ETCO Incorporated

