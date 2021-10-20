BRADENTON, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ETCO Incorporated has introduced a wide range of electrical/electronic connectors and terminals for every requirement within a fire alarm and security system including PCB and Wi-Fi.
ETCO Connectors and Terminals for fire alarm and security systems feature insulated terminals that are constructed from a high temperature alloy and provide an F-crimp connection inside of fire-retardant insulators that can withstand 150ºC; offered in straight and flag styles. Other parts include printed circuit board terminals in numerous shapes, materials, and stock thicknesses, battery connectors, brass blades, and plug assemblies.
Designed for application by automated wire processing equipment, all ETCO Connectors and Terminals are offered in strip form or loose and conform to UL and NEMA specifications. A wide range of standard parts are available and custom parts can be manufactured from virtually any material in various wire and insulation sizes, and in virtually any stock thickness.
ETCO Connectors and Terminals are priced according to configuration and quantity and can conform to critical specifications including UL, NEMA,
ISO 9001:2015, IATF 16949:2016, ISO/TS 1649:2002, and more.
For more information contact:
ETCO Incorporated
Sean Dunn, VP Marketing
3004 62nd Avenue East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(800) 689-3826
Email: sdunn@etco.com
