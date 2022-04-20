Custom engineered interconnects for EV battery packs and battery management systems (BMS) that are robust to resist high vibration, shock, and extreme temperatures are being introduced by ETCO Incorporated.
ETCO Connectors for EVs are manufactured to precise OEM specifications with regard to form, function, materials, packaging, and production methods. Designed to resist high vibration, shock, and extreme temperatures, these robust connectors and terminals for applications between the battery packs and BMS are available in prototype through production quantities.
Produced from brass, tinned brass, nickel plated steel, copper plated steel, phosphor-bronze and many other materials including clad and inlaid alloys, ETCO Connectors for EVs part sizes can range from 0.004" to 0.090" thick with ±0.0005" tolerances, depending upon the material and configur-ation. The firm currently produces 1800 standard automotive parts that meet IATF 16949:2016, SAE J2031 & 2032, and ISO 9001:2015 standards.
ETCO Connectors for EVs are priced according to configuration and quantity; manufactured in the USA. Price quotations are available upon request.
