BRADENTON, Fla., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ETCO Incorporated has introduced a line of battery terminals, ignition terminals, and various other connector types that are manufactured in the USA and offered as a single SKU for OEMs to simplify purchasing and inspection.
ETCO Standby and Portable Generator Terminal Products include top post battery terminals which are lead-free and RoHS compliant, locking ring terminals and serrated rings, ignition and spark plug terminals with high retention clips, and insulated terminals. American made to eliminate supply chain woes, they can be packaged and delivered as a single SKU.
Supplied loose or in strip form for automated processing equipment, most ETCO Standby and Portable Generator Terminal Products have an F-Crimp for a more secure connection than conventional rollover style flag ears and permit faster automated wire processing speeds with less fracturing, better wire deformation and a more distinct bellmouth. ETCO has 74 years of experience.
ETCO Standby and Portable Generator Terminal Products conform to critical specifications: ISO 9001:2015, IATF 16949:2016, ISO/TS 1649:2002, and more.
For more information contact:
ETCO Incorporated
Sean Dunn, VP Marketing
3004 62nd Avenue East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(800) 689-3826
Email: sdunn@etco.com
Media Contact
