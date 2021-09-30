SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a rigorous selection process, The Ethereum Foundation and the Mina Foundation have decided to award a $1.2M contract to the Crypto3 team at =nil; Foundation to verify Mina's Pickles SNARK on the Ethereum Virtual Machine. This will allow Mina to be verified on Ethereum, and other EVM based chains such as Polygon, allowing dapps on other chains to access Mina's zk-SNARK-powered decentralized applications (Snapps), giving them access to the features such as privacy preservation data verification, efficient proofs of large computations, and secure logins.
"We are extremely excited to work with Ethereum Foundation and =nil; on this important project," shared Evan Shapiro, CEO of Mina Foundation. "Ultimately, the verification of the Mina blockchain on Ethereum will enable developers to leverage the benefit of using recursive SNARKs on Ethereum in building dapps. This is how digital verifiability and privacy become the norm."
Verifying Mina on Ethereum is also a step towards building a bi-directional bridge between the platforms. This full bridge will enable more accessible trustless verification of the Ethereum account state and Ethereum dapps through Mina full nodes on browsers and mobile devices. It can also serve as a component in trustless bridges between different chains, that leverage the cryptographic security of zero knowledge proofs for stronger guarantees on cross-chain state.
About Mina Foundation
The Mina Foundation is a public benefit corporation serving the Mina Protocol, the world's lightest blockchain. The Foundation supports the protocol by issuing grants to third parties that make significant contributions and by maintaining & managing community assets. Board members include Former Executive Director at ZCash Foundation Josh Cincinnati, Principal of Slow Ventures Jill Carlson, VP of Engineering at Interchain GmbH and Tendermint developer Tess Rinearson, Fund Director and Joint Legal Counsel of International Management Services Sean Inggs, and Mina Foundation CEO, Evan Shapiro.
About Ethereum Foundation
The Ethereum Foundation (EF) is a global non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Ethereum and related technologies. Our mission is to do what is best for Ethereum's long-term success. Our role is to allocate resources to critical projects, to be a valued voice within the Ethereum ecosystem, and to advocate for Ethereum to the outside world.
About =nil; Foundation
=nil; Foundation was established to facilitate and enhance projects in cryptography and databases with its teams and technologies (=nil; Crypto3 Cryptography Suite and =nil; Database Management System). The Foundation supports projects (own and third-party ones) by providing teams, expertise, technologies or financing. =nil; Foundation in partnership with P2P Validator facilitated launch and development of Free TON (Telegram Open Network) and Lido Finance, Filecoin Protocoland Chia Blockchain enhancements.
