REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a newly published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications and networking industries, a total of 16 million Ethernet controller and adapter ports were shipped in 1Q 2020, surpassing the totals from the prior quarter. 10 Gbps comprised a record 40 percent share of total port shipments, and was largely driven by shipments of Intel Ethernet controller ports.
"The growth of controller and adapter shipments, for 10 Gbps ports, in particular, outpaced the growth of server units by a considerable amount for the past two quarters," said Baron Fung, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "System vendors have been increasing their inventory of Intel processors, a portion of which have integrated Ethernet ports, and discrete Ethernet controllers in light of on-going disruptions from the global pandemic. Furthermore, Chinese system vendors, with Huawei in particular, are likely to face additional bans in sourcing components from U.S. suppliers and are increasing their stock of these essential components on hand to meet near-term demand," added Fung.
Additional highlights from the 1Q 2020 Controller and Adapter report include:
- Total controller and adapter port shipments increased 31 percent year-over-year.
- Microsoft, Google, and Facebook accounted for 91 percent of the 50 Gbps controller and adapter port shipments.
- Amazon commanded 85 percent share of the Smart NIC market based on ports shipped in 1Q 2020, although Broadcom led all adapter vendors with port shipments of 58 K.
The Dell'Oro Group Controller and Adapter Quarterly Report provides complete, in-depth coverage of the market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue; average selling prices; and unit and port shipments by speed (1 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 50 Gbps, and 100 Gbps) for Ethernet and Fibre Channel Over Ethernet (FCoE) controllers and adapters. The report also covers Smart NIC and InfiniBand controllers and adapters. To purchase this report, please contact us at dgsales@delloro.com.
As the trusted source for market information about the networking and telecommunications industries, Dell'Oro Group provides in-depth, objective research and analysis that enables component manufacturers, equipment vendors, and investment firms to make fact-based, strategic decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.DellOro.com.