Sustainability-focused firm recognized for workplace culture, benefits, and practices
NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ethic, the tech-driven asset management platform that powers personalization for advisors, today announced it has been named as one of the Best Places to Work in Financial Technology by digital media company Arizent and independent research firm Best Companies Group. This year's list was published by various Arizent media outlets, including American Banker and Financial Planning.
The annual Best Places to Work in Financial Technology survey and awards program is designed to identify and honor leading employers across a wide range of financial services functions including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments, and financial advisory. Ethic was recognized in part for its dynamic company culture and comprehensive benefits, which include robust medical, dental and vision coverage; unlimited paid vacation days; and ongoing opportunities for professional education. This is the second consecutive year that Ethic has made the list.
"We're honored to once again be recognized as a leading place to work—especially as this reflects our team's direct feedback," said Ethic CEO Doug Scott. "From our founding, we've been intentional about building a diverse team that's committed to helping address the defining issues of our time and having a lot of fun every day. Our culture seeks to inspire innovation while providing everyone with the opportunity to make a meaningful difference."
Companies from across the United States participated in a two-part survey process to be considered for the Best Places to Work in Financial Technology ranking. The first stage evaluated each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second step comprised an employee survey to measure the employee experience; the scores from both stages were subsequently combined to determine each nominee's final ranking. For more information on Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, see here.
"The fintech community continues to grow and provide job opportunities for data scientists, developers, managers and creative thinkers," added Penny Crosman, executive editor, technology at American Banker. "Best Places to Work in Financial Technology offers a look at fintechs that lead the pack in areas like human resources policies, perks and culture, which can help people understand which companies might be a fit for them."
Ethic has also previously been recognized by InvestmentNews for its commitment to diversity and inclusion. To learn more about Ethic and view open roles at Ethic, visit http://www.ethic.com/careers.
About Ethic
Ethic is a leading independent provider of direct indexing strategies for financial intermediaries. Its scalable technology platform enables advisors to create custom portfolios that reflect clients' values, financial goals, and tax preferences—all while seeking to minimize tracking error against the underlying benchmark. Ethic also offers an array of supplemental features, including data-rich impact reporting and educational materials, that position advisors to lead meaningful conversations around sustainability.
The Ethic offering is available to advisors custodying with Fidelity, Charles Schwab / TD Ameritrade, U.S. Bank, Northern Trust, Morgan Stanley, or Pershing. The company is backed by investors including Oak HC/FT, Nyca Partners, Fidelity Investments, and ThirdStream Partners. Ethic is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser based in New York City.
