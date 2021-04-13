NEW YORK, Apr. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ethic, the tech-driven asset management platform that powers personalization for advisors, today announced it has been named as one of the Best Places to Work in Financial Technology by Arizent and Best Companies Group. The 2021 ranking was published by various Arizent media outlets, including American Banker and Financial Planning.
This annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. Companies featured on this year's list provide offerings across a wide range of financial services including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments and financial advisory.
Ethic was recognized in part for its various workplace policies, which reflect leadership's perspective that everyone's needs and priorities are different. The company offers comprehensive medical, dental and vision coverage; unlimited paid vacation days; the ongoing flexibility to work alternative hours that better accommodate childcare schedules; maternity and paternity leave; mindfulness sessions; and the opportunity for team members to host "lunch and learns" about issues that are meaningful to them. Furthermore, the company holds weekly all-team sessions in which team members explore various sustainability issues in-depth and express gratitude to one another.
"Since Ethic's inception, we have upheld our strong belief that team members are at their best when they are empowered to bring their full self to their professional endeavors," said Doug Scott, CEO of Ethic. "We have strived to create an inclusive, purpose-driven culture where everyone has the opportunity to apply their talents to solve challenging problems and truly make a difference. Our Ethic family is our greatest asset, and it is because of their drive and ingenuity that we are helping to address some of the defining issues of our time."
"This year, the fintech industry became a larger and more important sector of our economy," said David Evans, chief content officer at Arizent. "This ranking helps highlight companies that have generous employee policies and positive cultures, and can help serve as a guide to job seekers in this competitive industry."
Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program comprised a two-part survey process, the first stage of which evaluated each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part involved an employee survey to measure the employee experience, with the combined scores determining the final ranking. For more details regarding Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, see here.
In addition to being a Best Place to Work in Fintech, Ethic was also last year named a "Diversity Champion" by InvestmentNews. This honor was bestowed in recognition of the company's continued efforts to promote diversity and inclusion internally and throughout the broader financial advisory profession. For information on Ethic's open positions, please visit ethicinvesting.com/careers.
About Ethic
Ethic is a tech-driven asset management platform that powers personalization for advisors. The company enables advisors to personalize a given benchmark to correspond with a client's investment, values, and tax management preferences, while seeking to minimize tracking error to the underlying benchmark. The Ethic offering is available to advisors custodying with Fidelity, Charles Schwab / TD Ameritrade, or Pershing. The company is backed by investors including Oak HC/FT, Nyca Partners, Fidelity Investments, and ThirdStream Partners. Ethic is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser based in New York City. Learn more at ethicinvesting.com.
