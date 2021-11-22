NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ethic, the tech-driven asset management platform that powers personalization for advisors, today announced it has been named a winner of an InvestmentNews 2021 Innovation Award in the Adviser Fintech (Small Firm) category.
This award, which forms part of InvestmentNews' fifth annual Icons & Innovators program, honors a firm that has made technological innovations in products, processes or platforms that help advisors better serve clients. Ethic was recognized for its expanded impact reporting feature, which covers 19 separate but closely interlinked sustainability issues—from climate change to racial justice, women's rights, clean water, and more. This visually appealing feature aggregates and analyzes thousands of sustainability indicators from multiple data sources, as well as reputable academic and statistical research, to help advisors and their clients better understand how their portfolios are affecting the issues they care about most.
InvestmentNews established Icons & Innovators to celebrate the crucial role that visionaries and firms play in creating and implementing innovative answers to the financial advice industry's greatest problems. Winners were chosen from several hundred nominations by a committee of InvestmentNews representatives, who recognized firms such as Ethic for their novel systems and improvements within the finance industry. As part of a rigorous selection process, judges evaluated entrants' track record of advancing the financial advice profession, as well as their work to create new tools that help advisors better serve their clients.
"At Ethic, we're committed to providing solutions that position advisors to meaningfully engage with clients at every step of their sustainability journey," said Alex Laipple, head of business development at Ethic. "We're delighted that the InvestmentNews judging committee has further validated our efforts to demystify the universe of sustainable investing and create exceptional client experiences."
This announcement comes during a milestone year for Ethic, in which the company closed a $29 million Series B funding round and added Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as impact partners. In June 2021, Ethic announced it had surpassed $1 billion in assets; it has since topped $1.5 billion.
Ethic was also shortlisted for an InvestmentNews Innovation Award in 2020. To learn more about the InvestmentNews Icons & Innovators program, please see here. For more information about Ethic's personalized sustainable investment solutions, please visit http://www.ethic.com.
About Ethic
Ethic is a leading independent provider of sustainable direct indexing strategies for financial intermediaries. The company enables advisors to personalize a given index to correspond with a client's investment, values, and tax management preferences, while seeking to minimize tracking error against the underlying benchmark. The Ethic offering is available to advisors custodying with Fidelity, Charles Schwab / TD Ameritrade, U.S. Bank, Northern Trust, or Pershing. The company is backed by investors including Oak HC/FT, Nyca Partners, Fidelity Investments, and ThirdStream Partners. Ethic is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser based in New York City.
