RESTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noblis, a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies. This is the tenth time Noblis has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. In 2021, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 47 industries. Noblis was the only company recognized in the scientific and technical services category.
"Integrity and objectivity are foundational to our culture," said Amr ElSawy, President and CEO, Noblis. "We are dedicated to delivering exceptional service to our government clients our goal is to establish confidence and trust with every client, every colleague, every time. A key part of our strategy is doing work that meets the highest standards of excellence, conducted in an environment where objectivity and integrity are the hallmarks."
Companies honored as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies participate in a rigorous assessment process that includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.
"The receipt of this award for the tenth time demonstrates our continued corporate commitment and the dedication of our employees to integrity and our mission and values," said Lauren McGinley, Noblis vice president, general counsel and chief ethics and compliance officer. "Our employees adhere to a code of ethics and conduct that is reflected in our daily activities and the work we do for our government customers."
"Congratulations to everyone at Noblis for continuing to earn this designation," said Timothy Erblich, Ethisphere chief executive officer, "While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity. The World's Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve."
The full list of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.
About Noblis
Noblis is a dynamic science, technology, and strategy organization dedicated to creating forward-thinking technical and advisory solutions in the public interest. We bring the best of scientific thought, management, and engineering expertise together in an environment of independence and objectivity to deliver enduring impact on federal missions. Noblis works with a wide range of government clients in the defense, intelligence and federal civil sectors. Together with our wholly owned subsidiary, Noblis ESI, we tackle the nation's toughest problems and apply advanced solutions to our clients' most critical missions. More information can be found at: https://www.noblis.org.
About the Ethisphere Institute
The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.
