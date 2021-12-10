FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized Electrical Test Instruments (ETI) Precision as one of the 849 recipients of the 2021 Hire Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans. Electrical Test Instruments (ETI) Precision earned the platinum award for two consecutive years as a small employer. Recruiting and hiring veterans, as well as establishing resources for professional growth remains a commitment and pledge of ETI Precision leadership.
"In ETI's constantly evolving industry, it takes individuals capable of evolving with it. Veterans have consistently displayed a level of work ethic and professionalism that drive great experiences for ETI's customers,," said Jeffrey Parry, ETI Precision's Director of Operations. "The level of competency, knowledge, and drive that these former soldiers, sailors, airmen,
Marines, and Guardsmen contribute to and share with ETI on a daily basis has become an invaluable asset to our company's processes and culture."
Recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, demonstrating a strong commitment to recruiting, hiring, and elevating veterans within their company. Criteria includes veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership, mentorship, and coaching programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition
assistance programs for veterans.
About ETI Precision
ETI Precision ensures the safety and reliability of test equipment used by electrical contractors nationwide through calibration, repair, and specialized testing products while delivering industry-leading customer service. ETI is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017, ANSI/NCSL Z540-1-1994, and ISO 9001:2015 accredited business whose customers include electrical contractors, data centers, municipalities, utilities, manufacturers, universities, and other users of critical test and measurement equipment. For more information about ETI Precision, visit etiprecision.com.
About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program:
The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. The 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2022. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov.
