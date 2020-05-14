PRINCETON, N.J., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ETS, a global leader in educational measurement and learning solutions, announced today the introduction of an at home testing solution for the Praxis ® tests. This option is available in addition to regular testing, which remains limited across the United States due to COVID-19 impacts. Teacher-candidates can begin registering for Praxis tests at home on Friday, May 15 for testing beginning Monday, May 18.
The at home solution will be conducted through the use of live human remote proctoring serviced by ProctorU®, the leading proctoring solution for online testing. The solution is identical to Praxis tests taken in physical test centers in terms of content, format, on-screen experience, scoring and pricing. Every test delivery feature that test takers experience in test centers — such as the ability to preview, skip questions, review and change answers — will still be available.
ETS is releasing the most frequently administered Praxis tests first for at home testing and is releasing additional Praxis assessments in June. The complete list of tests that are part of the at home solution can be found here.
"We are committed to helping more qualified teachers enter classrooms this fall and are pleased to offer a timely, flexible and reliable solution to provide teachers and educators with the opportunity to take the Praxis tests at home," said E. Wyatt Gordon, Executive Director of the Professional Educator Programs at ETS. "We are here to assist educators with continuing their professional journeys during this unprecedented time, offering the same high-quality Praxis tests and testing experience delivered securely to their home or other secure location."
ETS is taking every precaution to ensure that Praxis tests at home meet the highest standards for validity, reliability and security. Praxis tests at home employ multiple best-in-class security measures including real-time human monitoring and artificial intelligence technology. These security measures allow for the recognition and remediation of the hardest-to-detect security incidents.
ETS is committed to serving test takers with disabilities and health-related needs by providing services and reasonable accommodations that are appropriate given the purpose of the test. These accommodations include extended time, extra breaks, screen magnification and selectable colors. Many other accommodations can be requested through ETS Disability Services, provided that the test taker can supply the approved device, such as an IntelliKeys keyboard or diabetic instruments.
At home testing is available in the United States and the following territories and authorities: American Samoa, ASHA, DODEA, Guam, NASP, Northern Mariana Islands and U.S. Virgin Islands.
To register for Praxis tests at home, test takers can sign in or create an ETS account by visiting https://www.ets.org/s/cv/praxis/at-home/ets-account. Once logged in, test takers can select and pay for their test, and upon doing so will receive an email from ProctorU with instructions on how to schedule their test date and time.
For a full overview of the registration process, visit ets.org/praxis/at-home.
