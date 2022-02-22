NEW YORK, Feb.22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Eulerity, the leading SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) technology company known for simplifying digital marketing, kicked off the new year with three strategic hires. The company comes off of a triple-digit growth year with strong wins across major industry brands. Joining the team is Heather Anderson, a seasoned franchise industry expert who most recently served as the Vice President of Marketing and Brand Management at The Little Gym International, where she spent the last 14 years enhancing operational and marketing efforts. Jack Monson, CEO and Host of Social Geek Radio, the #1 podcast in the franchise space, will be boosting the brand's development and marketing efforts. Troy Dowell, a business development executive who most recently worked with Qiigo and Mindstream Media, will serve as the Senior Director of Business Development, bringing years of impressive industry experience. These three new members of Team Eulerity have over four decades of experience combined.
"We are delighted to welcome Heather, Jack, and Troy to our team. Each person brings years of experience and dedication in providing consumers with the best there is to offer. I have no doubt that they will each play key roles in conveying Eulerity's message of marketing automation and giving business owners the tools they need to do more with less. We are honored to have such strong additions to our 2022 roster. As businesses bounce back from the pandemic, it is crucial that we have executives and team members that are ready to work with brands that want an automated and amplified digital marketing process," said Tanuj Joshi, Eulerity's Founder and CEO. Eulerity continues to revolutionize the end to end marketing experience for Fortune 100 and franchising brands looking to enable their network of business owners and/or partners.
Eulerity's software offers multi-location companies a full omnichannel solution that brings together ad creation, media execution, machine learning optimization, and attribution accessible via app or desktop. The Saas technology company strives to be in the business of bettering businesses to help manage their disparate network of users to streamline customer acquisition and retention. Eulerity makes it possible to create, buy, and optimize – enabling paid and organic marketing all in one place.
About Eulerity, Inc.: Founded in 2017, Eulerity offers a super marketing network, plugging in inventory across social, search, display, video, and text — in addition to the most comprehensive suite of APIs. Eulerity is the world's most cost efficient SaaS marketing platform. Using machine learning and automation, Eulerity's state-of-the-art technology simplifies the complex world of developing and executing digital marketing programs.
