NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eurasia Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexsandra Sanford as Chief Communications Officer, a new role and an important step for achieving the firm's ambitious growth plans.
Sanford has been with Eurasia Group for 18 of its 24 years, most recently as the founding CEO of GZERO Media, which was launched in 2017 by Ian Bremmer (Eurasia Group's Founder and President), whose vision was to create a media arm to complement the company's advisory business. GZERO is Eurasia Group's award-winning multimedia news publisher dedicated to providing the public with intelligent and engaging coverage of global affairs without ideology. Sanford developed and oversaw the commercial business and editorial platform, which includes the nationally-broadcast US public television show, GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, the daily Signal newsletter, podcasts, digital video series, virtual events, and branded content solutions.
"For nearly two decades, Alex has been a critical, driving force for the many things I do involving media and communications," said Bremmer. "As our company helps clients and consumers understand mounting global challenges, her skills are perfectly suited to this new role."
Prior to GZERO, Sanford led Eurasia Group's communications department at an earlier stage in the company's history. She now returns with an expanded executive role that includes internal communications and marketing strategy in addition to external communications. She will also engage with the CCOs and CMOs of Eurasia Group's largest clients to deepen partnerships by leveraging the full suite of the firm's offerings.
Maziar Minovi, Eurasia Group's CEO, said "Alex's view of the whole firm, her deep knowledge of its history, and her strong strategic sense will accelerate Eurasia Group's journey to become the place people go to understand the world."
Sanford, whose appointment is effective on March 21st, will continue to be based in Eurasia Group's New York City office.
Eurasia Group's Vice Chairman, Gerald Butts, will serve as the Interim GZERO Chair while the firm conducts a search for Sanford's replacement. Gregory Roth remains as Director of Communications for Ian Bremmer and the primary point of contact for his media inquiries. All media inquiries for Eurasia Group representatives should continue to be directed to media@eurasiagroup.net.
