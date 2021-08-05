RIVER FALLS, Wis., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eurofins BioDiagnostics (EBDI), a global leader in agroscience and genomics testing, announces the launch of a new animal health testing service offering from its River Falls, Wisconsin, location.
The new testing service focuses on diagnostic testing and surveillance to detect swine diseases, and has been designed to address the needs of producers that require rapid turn-around testing.
EBDI's River Falls laboratory is an ISO 17025 accredited veterinary diagnostic laboratory (VDL) and offers real time PCR testing on a large variety of porcine specimen types including serum, boar semen and oral fluid. EBDI is conveniently located at the heart of America's animal production and particularly swine, poultry and dairy operations. The lab specializes in handling surveillance testing of specimens from areas of high porcine health and also provides courier options for expedited transport of specimens from collection sites to its central lab.
EBDI Animal Health Manager Sarah Bade heads the laboratory, bringing a wealth of knowledge having spent a number of years working at Iowa State University's VDL. The new laboratory is purpose-built to deliver test results to the veterinarians and producers quickly and with complete accuracy. EBDI also uses molecular assays which are able to successfully detect the novel PRRSV 1-4-4 L1C variant strain that is presently affecting swine operations in the United States. In addition, automated high throughput processing and testing capability allows EBDI to offer highly competitive pricing and same-day TAT for samples that arrive by 1:30 PM.
Stringent biosecurity protocols in relation to animal agriculture have created a need to test animals before they are moved to a new site. For example, producers often test weaned pigs before moving them to a finisher farm, and boar studs must be tested before their semen is used for breeding. Eurofins' scale and scope positions it as the perfect partner to support producers to deliver on their safety promises, through affordable and reliable testing services.
EBDI welcomes producers to conduct side-by-side testing with their current laboratory provider under an Early Access Program. For more information, please visit our website below.
