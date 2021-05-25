DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI-powered Voicebots Turbocharging European Customer Journeys, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts a sharp growth in voicebot applications over the next few years in the European market to the point where voicebots will become part of people's routine life.
The voicebots market is still in its early stages in Europe but is one of the fastest-growing within the field of information and communication technology (ICT). By enhancing customer interactions and customer experience (CX), voicebot offerings seem ready to become one of the most valuable business solutions in the CX space.
Latest advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have fueled some important progress for bots and speech technologies (particularly around natural language understanding) which, in turn, have shaped a growing, robust ecosystem for voicebot development.
The voicebot offering is basically divided between large global providers, European vendors that use their own platform to develop enterprise-level bots, entry-level voicebot vendors, and individual developers/designers that rely on voicebot frameworks and publicly available application programming interfaces (APIs) to build custom voicebots.
End-user preference for voice over text channels and human-like interaction to handle cases and solve problems are some of the many reasons why the market for voicebot solution sees high demand. In addition, voicebots deliver high value to companies in complementary areas to customer services such as helpdesk support, human resources, and inventory management.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the European Voicebot Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Voicebots
- Definitions
- Evolution of the Contact Center
- What are Voicebots?
- How Voicebots Work
- Basic Voicebot Architecture
- Voicebots and the Evolution of Conversational Agents
- Towards User Acceptance
- Voicebot Features
- Voicebot Environment
- Voicebot Ecosystem
- European Voicebot and Voice-tech Market Challenges
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Uses for Voicebots, Value throughout the Organization
- Benefits of Voicebots
- Limitations of Voicebots
- Points to Consider When Choosing a Voicebot Vendor
- Vendor and Developer Challenges
- Major Trends
3. Voicebot Provider Profiles
- Vendor Profile, Calldesk
- Vendor Profile, Do You Dream Up (Dydu)
- Vendor Profile, Telecats
- Vendor Profile, Vozitel
4. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Partnerships with Leading Players, CX Solution Providers, and Integrators, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Integration with Multiple ASR and NLP Engines, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Emphasis on Security and Data Compliance, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Provide Customers with Curated Guidance to Conversational AI, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Augmented Intelligence Services, 2020
