DUBLIN, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-learning Market in Europe 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The e-learning market in Europe is poised to grow by $ 24.23 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. This report on the e-learning market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications and a rise in adoption of digital platform-enabled education.
This study identifies the growing emphasis on personalized learning as one of the prime reasons driving the e-learning market in Europe growth during the next few years.
The e-learning market in Europe covers the following areas:
- E-learning market in Europe sizing
- E-learning market in Europe forecast
- E-learning market in Europe industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-learning market in Europe vendors that include Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City & Guilds Group, Instructure Inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and Skillsoft Ltd.. Also, the e-learning market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Packaged content - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Solutions - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Corporate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- K-12 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Inc.
- Articulate Global Inc.
- Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- City & Guilds Group
- Instructure Inc.
- John Wiley & Sons Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- Providence Equity Partners LLC
- Skillsoft Ltd.
