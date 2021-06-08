PRINCETON, N.J., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The European Respiratory Society (ERS) has once again chosen to renew its long-standing partnership with HighWire, the scholarly publishing technology provider.
HighWire hosts ERS' four journals on its JCore hosting platform, including the flagship publication - European Respiratory Journal - as well as provides hosting and eCommerce functionality for ERS' series of books. Inclusion of books within the platform began in 2013, and gives ERS the ability to deliver an enriched reader experience, and increased visibility for the program, thus opening up a new revenue stream.
A HighWire customer for over 15 years, ERS has piloted many transformative innovations and models now used across the ecosystem, such as Continuous Publishing. The renewed agreement extends the partnership between HighWire and ERS for another three years.
"We are happy to once again renew our partnership with HighWire, on the back of a productive relationship spanning many years," said Elin Reeves, Director of Publications at ERS. "We look forward to exploring the new roadmaps and functionality which HighWire is developing for JCore following its acquisition last year by MPS."
About ERS
ERS is one of the leading medical organizations in the respiratory field, with a growing membership spanning over 160 countries. ERS prioritizes science, education and advocacy in order to promote lung health, alleviate suffering from disease and drive standards for respiratory medicine globally.
About HighWire
HighWire is an industry-leading global provider of digital publishing tools and platform solutions across all aspects of the publishing life cycle, including content management and hosting, e-commerce, analytics, access and identity management, manuscript submission and tracking.
HighWire was born out of Stanford University, shaped the early stages of digital scholarly publishing, and is now celebrating its 25th year since it was founded. This combination of deep domain publishing and academic expertise makes HighWire the technology partner of choice for the leading global commercial and academic publishers.
For more information, please visit highwirepress.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
HighWire is powered by MPS Limited, a leading global provider of content platforms and learning solutions.
Media Contact
Alison McGonagle-O'Connell, HighWire, 1-888-849-9323, info@highwirepress.com
SOURCE HighWire