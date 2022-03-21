BERLIN, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Agile Testing Days USA, one of the world's leading software testing conferences, is coming back to Chicago. The immersive event is organized by trendig technology services from Berlin, Germany and was held in Boston in 2018 and at the Palmer House Hilton Chicago in 2019. After a two year break the conference is finally to take place again, thereby featuring an exceptional speaker line-up of international significance, including local Chicago-based IT professionals.
Agile Testing Days USA is a five day event (2 days tutorials + 3 days conference) and takes place June 05 – 09, 2022 at the Hilton Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center in Chicago, Illinois. From its beginnings in 2009 in Berlin, the ATDs have become one of the world's leading Agile software conferences and an essential destination for global tech professionals. Since introducing the US edition in 2018 the event received increased recognition and an outstanding reputation within the North American IT community.
The conference is best known for its rich 6-track program and its inclusive, open minded and dynamic atmosphere. Track sessions, keynotes, tutorial classes, social events and a great variety of networking opportunities cover topics ranging from emerging technical needs in Agile and testing to topics that fall outside of or beyond testing—like diversity, ethics, mentoring, and mental health. Leading presenters this year include TEDx speaker and tech career strategist Raj Subrameyer from Chicago as well as agile testing pioneers Linda Rising, Lisa Crispin and Janet Gregory.
"The organizing team has created both a diverse program of speakers and sessions and built one of the most diverse, collaborative, and energetic communities in the world—a safe place to share ideas and evolve professional and personal skills." said José Diaz, CEO of trendig. "Bringing this concept to the USA just felt natural to us and we are excited to see that it is accepted and nourished by the US community."
For more information and to access the program and registration details please visit https://agiletestingdays.us/
