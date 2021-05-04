MONTREAL, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, today announced that Eurovision Sport, part of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), has selected the Haivision Hub video network service to be incorporated within their current solution to provide multiple real-time video feeds to broadcasters across Europe to enable their remote production of the European Aquatic Championships in Budapest, taking place May 10-23.
Leveraging the SRT protocol, Haivision Makito X real-time video encoders and decoders, and the cloud-based Haivision Hub, EBU and its members can produce coverage of the European Aquatic Championships remotely from their headquarters and tailor live content for audiences on multiple platforms within their respective markets. To enable these production workflows, multiple isolated feeds along with the main production feed will be sent from the venue over the global Eurovision Network and Haivision Hub to national broadcasters, giving them the ability to produce their own custom programming, including interviews with star athletes from their respective countries.
"The beauty of the Haivision Hub cloud solution integrated within the unique broadcast services delivered through our network, is that it offers our EBU broadcasters flexibility to do more interviews and create more custom feeds to meet increasing demand for tailored content without staff having to travel to the sports venue," said Franck Choquard, Head of Content and Platforms, Eurovision Sport at EBU.
"The SRT technology in Haivision solutions makes it possible to send the lowest latency and highest quality video contribution and integrated feeds over public internet connections, reducing the cost of creating additional programming and coverage of the events. Haivision Hub is a powerful contribution platform that gives broadcasters the flexibility they need to cover live events wherever they are taking place," said Miguel Serrano, Senior Vice President, Cloud, Haivision.
Haivision Hub is an easy-to-use video network service offering an on-demand, agile solution for securely transporting live IP video feeds from video encoders at live event locations to production resources on premise or in the cloud. Enabling complete, end-to-end live IP video routing, Haivision Hub centralizes management of any live contribution workflow, greatly simplifying connectivity, making it ideal for breaking news, sports, corporate and cultural events. From anywhere to anywhere, regionally or globally, Haivision Hub ensures that you never miss a moment of your high-value live event content.
About Haivision
Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.
Media Contact
Jennifer Gazin, Haivision, 514-661-2315, jgazin@haivision.com
SOURCE Haivision