ST. FLORIAN, Austria, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EV Group (EVG), a leading supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS, nanotechnology and semiconductor markets, today announced that it has completed construction of its new Cleanroom V building at its corporate headquarters in Austria. Built from top to bottom with the latest cleanroom design and construction technology, the new building nearly doubles the cleanroom capacity at EVG's headquarters, and will be used for product and process development, equipment demonstrations, prototyping and pilot-line production services. The Cleanroom V building, which is part of a 30 million Euro investment announced last year, will officially open in August.
The new Cleanroom V building is directly connected to EVG's existing cleanroom and applications lab, and provides approximately 620 square meters of additional Class 10 cleanroom floor space. The new building also houses a modern training center with multiple dedicated areas for training customers and field service engineers on EVG equipment platforms. As part of the expansion investment, the existing cleanroom and applications lab facility have also been upgraded, including the creation of redundant systems to ensure the highest availability and new safety features.
Enhancing EVG's centers of technology excellence
The added capacity afforded by the new Cleanroom V building will strengthen the capabilities of EVG's NILPhotonics® Competence Center and Heterogeneous Integration Competence Center™, which provide world-class process development services, and serve as open access innovation incubators for customers and partners across the microelectronics supply chain. Through these centers of technology excellence, EVG helps customers to accelerate technology development, minimize risk, and develop differentiating technologies and products through the implementation of nanoimprint lithography and heterogeneous integration, respectively, while guaranteeing the highest IP protection standards that are required for working on pre-release products.
"We are extremely proud of the technical innovation and know-how that went into the construction of this new cleanroom. It is truly a world-class, state-of-the-art facility down to the smallest details—arguably on par with some of the most technically advanced cleanrooms in Europe," stated Markus Wimplinger, corporate technology development & IP director at EV Group. "For EVG, this new facility will greatly enhance our ability to co-develop future applications and technologies with our customers. In particular, we see it benefiting our competence centers, which have seen particularly strong activity and demand. The unique services offered at our NILPhotonics and Heterogeneous Integration Competence Centers enable our customers and partners to shorten development cycles and create novel products in these critical application areas."
With its technology competence centers and strong customer partnerships, EVG is uniquely positioned to provide uninterrupted process development services and support for its customers. At the same time, EVG's local installation and support teams as well as remote support capabilities enable continuous installation and service operations of EVG's equipment. For more information on EVG's services, please visit: https://www.evgroup.com/services/.
For more information on EVG's NILPhotonics Competence Center and Heterogeneous Integration Competence Center, please visit: https://www.evgroup.com/products/process-services/.
EVG will showcase its complete suite of wafer bonding, lithography and resist processing solutions at SEMICON West, to be held virtually this year on July 20-23. Attendees interested in learning more can visit our virtual booth and arrange a live chat with an EVG representative or download our latest product information.
About EV Group (EVG)
EV Group (EVG) is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), compound semiconductors, power devices and nanotechnology devices. Key products include wafer bonding, thin-wafer processing, lithography/nanoimprint lithography (NIL) and metrology equipment, as well as photoresist coaters, cleaners and inspection systems. Founded in 1980, EV Group services and supports an elaborate network of global customers and partners all over the world. More information about EVG is available at www.EVGroup.com.
Contacts:
Clemens Schütte
David Moreno
Director, Marketing and Communications
Principal
EV Group
Open Sky Communications
Tel: +43 7712 5311 0
Tel: +1.415.519.3915
E-mail: Marketing@EVGroup.com
E-mail: dmoreno@openskypr.com