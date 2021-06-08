BOULDER, Colo., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Most IT infrastructure buyers are familiar with their own capital purchase acquisition processes (CAPEX). However, there are two principal reasons for IT professionals to look at the many alternatives to capital acquisition that have emerged.
First, as digital transformation projects progress, the capital acquisition process can often be seen as needlessly cumbersome, creating a lag between a project's inception and actual implementation. Users now look for acquisition alternatives that are more fluid and responsive to the immediate needs of business application users. Second, payment for cloud computing services is done out of the operational expense budget (OPEX). This shift in paying for IT resources has stimulated IT organizations to look to OPEX spending as a way to acquire on premises IT resources with the same speed they experience in the cloud.
As stated by one of Evaluator Group IT End User's on the subject:
"As-a-service is becoming like virtualization. It's something we increasingly believe we have to do; however, it's been a long journey that has met with a lot of internal resistance. They needed to understand that as-a-service doesn't mean giving up control and responsibility of ownership."
Due to increased interest and adoption among enterprises, Evaluator Group today announced a series of deliverables to help IT professionals evaluating as-a-Service Financial Offerings.
"Management, control and support are key elements to the success of as-a-Service. Our research outlines the critical details in comparing the offerings to assure it aligns with the IT End User goals," said Camberley Bates, Managing Director, Evaluator Group.
The initial release includes a free Evaluation Guide and Vendor Landscape and premium side-by-side product Comparison Matrices. The solutions currently covered in this new research are:
- Dell Technologies APEX
- Hitachi EverFlex
- HPE GreenLake
- Kyndryl PCIaaS and STaaS
- Lenovo TruScale
- NetApp Keystone Flex Subscription
- Pure as a Service
- Zadara Cloud Platform
"One of the goals of this new research is to help users make a mental transition from the "buy-a-box" mentality to enlisting services that will be delivered by the as-a-Service vendor on a continual basis," said John Webster, Senior Partner, Evaluator Group. "In addition, the vendor will have a continual presence in the user's data center and users should be prepared for the ramifications of that presence."
The Technical Insight and Evaluation Guide are free of charge while the Comparison Matrix is available via a premium subscription beginning at $1,000 for IT professionals. Click here to access the free reports and contact Evaluator Group to learn more about premium subscriptions.
Media Contact
Nick Waterhouse, Evaluator Group, 3032217867, nick@evaluatorgroup.com
SOURCE Evaluator Group