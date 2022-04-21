Nominate your super star women for the SuperWomen in Flash Leadership Award at Flash Memory Summit 2022!
BOULDER, Colo., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flash Memory Summit (FMS) and SuperWomen in Flash come together each year to promote and celebrate the success of women in the flash memory industry with the goal of encouraging more women to enter and succeed in the marketplace. We do this with a fabulous gathering at the show and the SuperWomen in Flash Leadership Award.
NOMINATE YOUR SUPERWOMEN TODAY!
"The best engineering and business professionals value diverse experience when confronting complex issues. A team that includes strong, talented women brings important viewpoints and new approaches to overcoming technology issues. Flash Memory Summit is committed to recognizing the contributions of women and driving their expanded participation in tech," said Charles H. Sobey, General Chair Flash Memory Summit.
The SuperWomen in Flash Award recipients have shown outstanding leadership in the growth, development and use of flash and related technologies and systems. Past recipients have been:
- Amber Huffman, Intel Fellow, now Lead Technologist at Google
- Calline Sanchez, IBM Vice President TSS
- Barbara Murphy, CMO, WekaIO, now VP of Cloud Strategy
Have a SuperWomen? Tell us about your engineering and technology super stars who have pushed the edges of our world.
The winner will be recognized at Flash Memory Summit in the main session, Wednesday August 3, 2022 in Santa Clara, California.
Questions? Email Camberley Bates at camberley@evaluatorgroup.com
