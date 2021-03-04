RALEIGH, N.C., Mar. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evalueserve, a leading global research and analytics firm, has launched Insightsfirst LENS on Sustainability, a collaborative knowledge services platform that provides a 360⁰ view on sustainability to enable end-client decision making. The quest for a sustainable future is transforming business models and the competitive landscape, driving companies to monitor dynamic environments, analyze implications of external shifts, and re-calibrate their strategies.
LENS on Sustainability provides professional services firms a customizable self-serve user experience, one-stop collaborative solution by translating external data and internal data to enable a "sustainability" focused transformation.
Powered by mind+machine™ 2.0, Insightsfirst LENS on Sustainability offers:
- Differentiated solutions with proven ROI across ESG knowledge services spectrum
- AI-enabled insights and domain-specific KPIs custom-curated for the end user
- Built to specification solutions, with self-serve analytics and integrated plug-ins
- Mobile business intelligence anytime, anywhere for greater speed-to-market
- A "single source of truth" enriched further by synergies from Evalueserve's ecosystem
- Integrated UX captured by four functional modules (Learn, Enable, Navigate, and Strategize)
Pratyush Prabhat, Evalueserve's global head of Professional Services, says, "While there is a lot of focus and discussion on sustainability with a number of providers for sustainability data, there is a gap when it comes to sector-specific, actionable insights and reporting, tying it back to the market activity, M&A, and investments. Our Insightsfirst LENS on Sustainability aims to fill this gap by providing integrated end-to-end sustainability research and analytics offering disseminated through an intuitive technology platform".
The LENS on Sustainability platform combines custom frameworks, curated insights, and deep-domain expertise to enable decision-making across the value chain. The platform, designed to be a single source of truth on everything relating to sustainability, covers the breadth of solutions across the entire ESG knowledge services spectrum—Dedicated ESG intelligence on themes, risk, and opportunities, ESG data and benchmarking, ESG reporting, ESG performance and risk modeling, ESG index and analytics, and bespoke consulting.
