RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evalueserve, a leading global analytics partner to Fortune 1000 firms, has been named a contender in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Service Providers, Q3 2021 report. The report identifies 11 of the most significant customer analytics service providers and recognizes Evalueserve for carving a valuable niche in the B2B2X customer analytics space.
According to the Forrester report, "Evalueserve saw an opportunity to provide analytics to companies that are one step removed from their end consumers. As a result, Evalueserve has been successful selling analytics services to B2B2C and B2B2B clients that are interested in understanding both the consumers of their products as well as their true 'customers,' who could be advisors in financial services or dealers in manufacturing."
According to the report, "Evalueserve excels at B2B and B2B2X analytics for customer acquisition and retention. The vendor has developed a proprietary customer lifetime value model it calls MDT ('monetization, depth of usage, and tenure') for B2B clients. It also demonstrates strengths in turning insights into optimal business actions and measuring the ROI of its work."
The report continues: "Client references cite Evalueserve's flexibility and availability as major benefits — the provider has a delivery center in Chile in a relatively similar time zone to North American clients. B2B, B2B2B, and B2B2C enterprises that want to profit from a better understanding of customers and consumers should consider partnering with Evalueserve."
"We are proud to be recognized by Forrester," says Swapnil Srivastava, Evalueserve's Global Head of Analytics. "The Wave evaluation, in our opinion, accurately reflects Evalueserve's expertise in B2B and B2B2X customer analytics, and we believe it validates what clients say is our strength – consistently delivering ROI. More than insights, clients want outcomes, and our mind+machine solutions ensure that clients can apply analytics insights to their unique business objectives."
