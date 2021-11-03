ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evalueserve, a leading global analytics partner to Fortune 1000 firms, today announced it opened its latest office in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan region. The National Landing location in Arlington, Virginia, is an ideal location to support the many large companies in the region and its global base of innovative clients that work with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
"The United States is an extremely important market for Evalueserve," said Nand Gangwani, Evalueserve's COO. "The Washington Metro office allows us to focus on delivering and designing analyst-driven AI solutions to Fortune 1000 companies. We look forward to expanding our team with candidates from an extraordinary base of tech talent in the region."
The Washington, D.C., metro region has attracted some of the world's leading brands in the AI and technology innovation marketplaces. Evalueserve's new office allows the company to draw from that remarkable talent base to augment its team. The company is actively seeking qualified candidates in several fields, including:
- Data Scientists
- Data Engineers
- Data and Cloud Architects
- UI/UX designers
- Sales: Client Executives, Relationship Managers and Sales Development Representatives
- Research Associates (Toxicology)
- Patent Analysts
- Product Managers
- Investment Banking Analysts
- Equity Research Analysts
- Financial Modeling Associates
- Actuaries
- Senior Quant Analysts (Risk Analytics)
- Supply Chain Analysts
- Digital Analytics Consultants
- Full-Stack Developers
- Software Engineers
- Back-End Developers
- Front-End Developers
- Solutions Architects (IP)
- Global Head of Financial Research
- Enterprise Risk Management Senior Analyst
Visit https://www.evalueserve.com/careers to learn more about Evalueserve's career opportunities.
About Evalueserve
Evalueserve is a leading analytics partner that helps clients increase the effectiveness and efficiency of their core processes by applying a unique mind+machine™ methodology. For over 25% of the Fortune 1000, mind+machine™ weaves human expertise with digital products & platforms to build analytics capabilities that enable successful business outcomes. Visit http://www.evalueserve.com for more information.
Contact Us
For interview requests and any other information, please contact Leah Moore at leah.moore@evalueserve.com.
Media Contact
Leah Moore, Evalueserve, +1 9197106797, marketing@evalueserve.com
