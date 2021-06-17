RALEIGH, N.C., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evalueserve US, a leading global analytics partner to Fortune 1000 firms, announced today that the company earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™. The award is based on what current employees say about their experience working at Evalueserve US. This year, 78% of employees said it's a great place to work—19% higher than the average US company.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.
"The Great Place to Work® Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Evalueserve US is one of the best companies to work for in the country."
Ravi Mehrotra, Evalueserve's CEO, says, "We strive to make each individual feel welcomed, valued, and trusted. This certification means the Evalueserve team is one of the best in the country, and we are honored to receive this recognition and designation. There is always room for growth, and we look forward to continuing this success each year."
Nand Gangwani, Evalueserve's COO and CFO, says, "This certification means a great deal to me, as it illustrates something that I have believed and continue to believe—that Evalueserve's greatest asset is its people and the talents they possess. I want to take this moment to thank our employees for building such a wonderful company and culture. This certificate is a testament to our goal of creating a company that offers support, hospitality, and sense of pride to our employees."
The company scored over 90% positive response on statements reaffirming Evalueserve US' standing as a safe workplace. Employees are treated fairly regardless of their age, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, social background, or whether they have a disability. Evalueserve's career development programs and opportunities have provided every employee with the environment to grow and have pride in their work.
About Evalueserve
Evalueserve is a leading analytics partner that helps clients increase the effectiveness and efficiency of their core processes by applying a unique mind+machine™ methodology. For over 25% of the Fortune 1000, mind+machine™ weaves human expertise with digital products & platforms to build analytics capabilities that enable successful business outcomes. Visit http://www.evalueserve.com for more information.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
