RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evalueserve, a leading global analytics partner to Fortune 1000 firms, was named in the Forrester Now Tech: Market & Competitive Intelligence Platforms, Q1 2022, report for its competitive and market intelligence platform, known as Insightsfirst.

The report provides an overview of 22 diverse vendors, varying in size, functionality, and market presence. The vendor platforms help provide actionable insights that enable businesses to improve their strategies and make informed decisions regarding the market and competitors.

Evalueserve was named in the mid-sized market group, which included nine other market and competitive intelligence platform providers.

Forrester defines a market and competitive intelligence (MICI) platform as "a solution that enables users to search for and analyze diverse information sources about competitors and market context by curating and tagging data, knowledge, and information from internal and external sources. Users then leverage templates, dashboards, and collaboration features to share actionable insights for decision-making across their organization."

Sanjoy Roy Choudhury, Evalueserve's global head of research and insights, said, "We are thrilled that Forrester has, in our opinion, recognized the immense value the AI-powered Insightsfirst platform brings to our clients. Insightsfirst, which has rapidly become one of our primary solutions, allows users to strengthen their strategies and focus on higher-level work that grows their business."

Forrester states that enterprise businesses invest in MICI to drive higher value from decision-making by combining the power of MICI specialists with platforms. This not only saves time with automated insights aggregation but also empowers users with intelligence regarding their most sought audiences.

Learn more about Evalueserve's market and competitive intelligence platform and practices here.

About Evalueserve

Evalueserve is a leading analytics partner that helps clients increase the effectiveness and efficiency of their core processes by applying a unique mind+machine™ methodology. For over 25% of the Fortune 1000, mind+machine™ weaves human expertise with digital products & platforms to build analytics capabilities that enable successful business outcomes. Visit http://www.evalueserve.com for more information.

Media Inquiries

Geoff Livingston

Vice President, Marketing Communications

geoff.livingston@evalueserve.com

Media Contact

Leah Moore, Evalueserve, +1 9197106797, marketing@evalueserve.com

 

SOURCE Evalueserve

