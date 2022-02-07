RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evalueserve, a leading global analytics partner to Fortune 1000 firms, was named in the Forrester Now Tech: Market & Competitive Intelligence Platforms, Q1 2022, report for its competitive and market intelligence platform, known as Insightsfirst.
The report provides an overview of 22 diverse vendors, varying in size, functionality, and market presence. The vendor platforms help provide actionable insights that enable businesses to improve their strategies and make informed decisions regarding the market and competitors.
Evalueserve was named in the mid-sized market group, which included nine other market and competitive intelligence platform providers.
Forrester defines a market and competitive intelligence (MICI) platform as "a solution that enables users to search for and analyze diverse information sources about competitors and market context by curating and tagging data, knowledge, and information from internal and external sources. Users then leverage templates, dashboards, and collaboration features to share actionable insights for decision-making across their organization."
Sanjoy Roy Choudhury, Evalueserve's global head of research and insights, said, "We are thrilled that Forrester has, in our opinion, recognized the immense value the AI-powered Insightsfirst platform brings to our clients. Insightsfirst, which has rapidly become one of our primary solutions, allows users to strengthen their strategies and focus on higher-level work that grows their business."
Forrester states that enterprise businesses invest in MICI to drive higher value from decision-making by combining the power of MICI specialists with platforms. This not only saves time with automated insights aggregation but also empowers users with intelligence regarding their most sought audiences.
Learn more about Evalueserve's market and competitive intelligence platform and practices here.
