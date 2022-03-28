EX2 Tech will provide the full lifecycle of IT and data solutions for federal agencies that require best-in-class capabilities in software development, IT operations and transformation, and cyber operations
RIVERSIDE, Ohio, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Evanhoe & Associates Inc. and Evolver, LLC announced today the launch of their joint venture, EX2 Tech JV, LLC (EX2). Approved through the Small Business Administration's All-Small Mentor Protégé program, the venture represents an integration of two established companies – Evanhoe in software development and data analytics, and Evolver in cyber operations and IT transformation. The companies' proven track record of success, extensive security and IT training, and combined expert talent pool provide the full lifecycle of IT and data solutions for the modern landscape.
EX2 was formed to address a necessity in the small-business set-aside market, focusing on customers within the federal government that require best-in-class capabilities in software development, IT operations and transformation, and cyber operations. As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), the joint venture draws from decades of experience and tenured leadership on both sides, with its founding partners having served multiple government sectors, including Federal Civilian agencies and the Department of Defense. In an environment that is favorable to small businesses and set-aside contracts for the nation's veterans, EX2 is uniquely positioned to help government agencies execute their missions through high-end software solutions while still maintaining the utmost standards in asset security.
Evanhoe, EX2's managing venture partner and protégé, is an SDVOSB with a focus on agile software development, IT operations, and data analytics for federal agencies. Its experts have captured, processed, and analyzed data and information, and has significant experience supporting multiple Government customers with their software needs. Through its highly skilled and certified staff, Evanhoe has tracked more than 120,000 IT assets across multiple locations and supported cloud-ready applications for U.S. military branches and the Department of Defense.
Evolver, EX2's JV Partner and mentor, brings decades of experience in helping government and commercial clients secure critical data and protect sensitive information, with a focus on the Federal Civilian Market. Established in 1999 and acquired by Converged Security Solutions in 2018, Evolver integrates security into its IT transformation services, which help organizations manage their day-to-day activities and long-term missions seamlessly.
"It was extremely evident that Evanhoe and Evolver had experience with services that were not only complementary, but vital in their synergy to provide our customer base with the level of security and expertise needed in the modern market," said Bob Fudge, CEO of Evanhoe.
Bill Sabo, President of Evolver, remarked, "We recognized how committed Evanhoe was to quality in data services. It was a mindset that required a similarly well-versed team in the world of security to complete the puzzle. We're tremendously excited to see EX2 launch and grow on the basis of both our teams' talents."
About Evanhoe
Evanhoe & Associates, Inc., headquartered in Riverside, Ohio, is a full-service Information Technology (IT) Solutions Provider and Systems Integrator; delivering data capture and decision support tools to our clients. This capability is backed up by our ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 20000-1, ISO/IEC 27001, and Software Engineering Institute (SEI) CMMI Maturity Level 3 certified software development and systems engineering processes. Evanhoe is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) and is a VA Certified Veterans Enterprise. More information: http://www.evanhoe.com.
About Evolver
Evolver LLC, a Converged Security Solutions (CSS) company, headquartered in Reston Virginia, is a technology company serving government and commercial customers by addressing client challenges in the present and transitioning clients to the future through innovative IT transformation and cybersecurity services and solutions. Founded in 2000, Evolver delivers mission driven services and solutions that improve security, promote innovation, and maximize operational efficiency. We specialize in cybersecurity, infrastructure, end-user support, and legal technology services. Evolver is committed to quality as evident by our ISO 9001:2015 and 27001 certifications and CMMI-SVC L3 appraisal. More information: http://www.evolverinc.com.
