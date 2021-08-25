NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Event Management Software Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses.
The event management software market size is expected to increase by USD 2.34 billion at a CAGR of over 8% during 2021-2025.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the rising requirements for low TCO and rising adoption of real-time event management systems. However, uncertainty regarding the return on investment will hinder market growth.
The increasing adoption of cashless payment methods will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, data security-related issues are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Arlo Software Ltd., Aventri Inc., Bizzabo Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Fortive Corp., Glue Up, New Work SE, Ungerboeck, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, and Whova Inc., etc.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Deployment, the market is classified into cloud-based and on-premise segments. The cloud-based segment will offer maximum growth opportunities during the forecast period.
- By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market.
Related Reports on Information Technology:
Global Event Management as a Service Market - Global event management as a service market is segmented by end-user (corporate, PO and NGO, and individuals) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Virtual Events Market - Global virtual events market is segmented by application (UC and C and video conferencing and web conferencing) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arlo Software Ltd.
- Aventri Inc.
- Bizzabo Inc.
- Eventbrite Inc.
- Fortive Corp.
- Glue Up
- New Work SE
- Ungerboeck
- Vista Equity Partners Management LLC
- Whova Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/event-management-software-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/event-management-softwaremarket
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/event-management-software-market-size-to-grow-by-2-34-bn-during-2021-2025--forecasting-strategies-for-new-normal--technavio-301361952.html
SOURCE Technavio