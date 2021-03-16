BOZEMAN, Mt., Mar. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eventgroove—whose mission is to help its customers execute wildly successful events and fundraisers all under the customer's brand—announced today that Robert B. Friend has joined the company as Head of Growth. Friend's role will be to define, prioritize, and lead the company's growth initiatives, optimizing customer acquisition revenue through the company's one-stop integrated platform for event management, fundraising, and e-commerce.
With over 35 years of professional leadership in nonprofits, commercial performing arts, sports, and technology sectors, Friend brings a successful track record of strategic and financial business operations with a proven growth track record in sales, fundraising, marketing, and technology systems.
"Tech companies in the events and entertainment space have undergone unprecedented challenges this past year," notes Friend. "However, during and through the heart of the pandemic, Eventgroove leveraged its integrated one-stop platform and grew its enterprise business by over 39%."
"This success revealed the market's need for an unparalleled SaaS solution that provides seamless integrated virtual, hybrid, and in-person events and fundraisers at scale," Friend continues. "I am so thrilled to be a part of this creative and smart team that is relentlessly innovating and delivering highly affordable integrated solutions to the global events marketplace."
Friend's entertainment technology engagement spans over three decades. He previously served as head of Business Development, Strategy, and Consulting for Patron Technology, where he was responsible for developing and implementing market strategies to drive sales, intelligence, and revenue growth. He served in the capacity of Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Hill Arts & Entertainment Systems (before being acquired by Tickets.com) working on both ArtSoft and SportSoft software solutions, and as Vice President of Sales with Choice Ticketing Systems (prior to its acquisition by The Shubert Organization).
In the arts, Friend has served in executive positions with two nationally acclaimed Tony Award-winning theatres, the La Jolla Playhouse and the Long Wharf Theatre, as well as with the historic Garde Arts Center. He recently completed 20 years as an adjunct for Brooklyn College's graduate training program in performing arts management delivering its core entertainment marketing curriculum.
"We are extremely fortunate to have Robert join us in this leadership role," said Lance Trebesch, CEO of Eventgroove. "He brings with him a vast network of experience and relationships in the nonprofit entertainment and events industry, and he is positioned to strongly lead the company's growth initiatives amidst a changing landscape. He will be a valued member of our leadership team as we continue to convert our massive customer base to platform customers."
ABOUT ROBERT B. FRIEND:
Robert B. Friend is a global sales, marketing, and communications professional in the non-profit entertainment and enterprise technology industries. He has extensive experience in event production, fundraising, sales, and marketing management with deep experience in leveraging relationships and delivering success.
Friend is a graduate of Boston's Emerson College and actively serves on the college's Board of Trustees. He is a past Board member of the League of Historic American Theatres and the International Ticketing Association.
Friend is an active leader in Rotary International, District 7980 in Southern Connecticut, where he recently completed a multi-year tenure as Assistant Governor. He is now serving as Chair of the District's Public Image and Communications Committee, and in a regional leadership capacity as an Assistant Rotary Public Image Coordinator (ARPIC) for Rotary Zone 32, supporting the northeast United States and Bermuda.
ABOUT EVENTGROOVE:
Eventgroove, the one-stop integrated platform for events and fundraisers, is pioneering a radical customer-centric approach to SaaS events and ecommerce.
● Pricing: No setup, upfront charges, or long-term lock-in contracts. Eventgroove only makes money when its customers do.
● Private label: Everything is completely under the customer's brand.
● Scale: From small single events to enterprise management of distributed event operations across geographies.
● Platform: Customers build and run their organizations on the platform.
Eventgroove serves over 76,000 customers across the nonprofit, entertainment, education, sports, faith, and civic sectors.
Watch Eventgroove's customer videos here.
Eventgroove operates in the US, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom and is based in Bozeman, Montana.
Contacts:
Robert B. Friend: robert@eventgroove.com 203-530-0222
Lance Trebesch: lance@eventgroove.com 406-600-6321
Media Contact
Victoria Elghasen, N2 Communications, +1 (512) 680-1386, victoria@n2comms.com
SOURCE Eventgroove