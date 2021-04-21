BOZEMAN, Mont., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building on its mission to help customers execute wildly successful online and in-person fundraisers and events all under their brand with less time and hassle, Eventgroove announces the launch of All-in-One Fundraising. Instead of asking donors to click back and forth between separate fundraising components, this new feature enables nonprofits to run multiple fundraisers at once within the same web page, allowing donors to buy, bid, or donate with a single checkout transaction. The result? Fewer abandoned carts, more successful fundraising, a much better donor experience, and more good being done.
Why is All-in-One Fundraising so revolutionary?
Before the launch of Eventgroove's All-in-One Fundraising, nonprofits had to cobble together multiple accounts across multiple platforms to run every aspect of a single fundraising event. Now, from one single account, organizations can mix and match different components to create a single, customized experience for their raffles, auctions, a-thons, crowdfunding, and sweepstakes, whether in-person or virtual and all for free.
Key Features of All-in-One Fundraising
- From URL to messaging, organizers can build an on-brand All-in-One Fundraising campaign page.
- Engage more donors with more options to give, all on one page.
- Donors can buy, bid, or donate in a single checkout transaction.
- Powerful analytics and reporting are included.
- Organizers can gather donor information securely.
- Excellent customer support.
- Free! Our tipping system allows the generosity of donors to cover platform costs.
ABOUT EVENTGROOVE:
Eventgroove is the one-stop integrated platform for events and fundraisers driven to help its customers amplify their brand and execute wildly successful events.
So, what does that all mean for customers? Using Eventgroove, you can build mobile-friendly event pages hosted on a custom URL branded to your organization, from logo to messaging to images. From that single interface, selling tickets and branded merchandise, embedding live-stream events, and more becomes a cohesive experience. Our fundraising tools are second to none—text-to-give, online auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer fundraisers are just a few of our capabilities. Donor and attendee data is always secure, with metrics and analytics easily accessible. Plus, organizers can enable their team to pitch in by specifying roles and managing access to their events.
Whether your event is virtual, hybrid, or in person, Eventgroove is built to scale and is extremely user-friendly. Setting up and hosting events requires no design or tech skills, and Eventgroove comes with the best customer service around. Plus, to use Eventgroove, there is zero cost for the organizer—no setup fees, hidden costs, or contracts, ever.
Want to see Eventgroove in action? We'd love to show you. Schedule a demo now!
Media Contact
Victoria Elghasen, N2 Communications, +1 (512) 680-1386, victoria@n2comms.com
SOURCE Eventgroove