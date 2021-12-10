DORAL, Fla., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The holiday season can seem additionally stressful for families struggling to keep food on the table all year long. Companies like Everest Business Funding hope and strive to dwindle such stress for families in need throughout the South Florida area.
"Thanks to the generosity of team members, the holidays will be a little brighter this year for many families in our local area! We have teamed up with Feeding South Florida to sponsor a Holiday Food Drive," said an Everest Business Funding representative.
Everest Business Funding supports entrepreneurs and helps expand small businesses and their operations by providing working capital. The company is proud to uphold its role as a small business owner's trusted associate and treats each client like a professional partner. Entrepreneurs who choose Everest Business Funding to assist with their financial needs will find customer-focused and quality service guaranteed with access to funds within twenty-four hours.
During the Holiday Food Drive, Everest Business Funding has set a goal to collect and donate 1,000 food items to Feeding South Florida. The alternative finance organization's employees are already showing their dedication to the charitable cause by pledging to bring six food items per person to reach the achievement of providing their desired number. Food items are encouraged to be non-perishable, such as canned goods. As the Everest Business Funding motto goes, "Team Effort is Our Specialty…. Let's Make This Happen!"
The Everest Business Funding's Holiday Food Drive for Feeding South Florida is currently collecting food items. The deadline to contribute is on Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021, so that the food collected and donated can make it to tables for Christmas.
About Everest Business Funding
Everest Business Funding provides alternative finance options and revenue-based funding to small business owners. They serve a diverse pool of businesses, from healthcare to retail, to help them obtain working capital to grow, buy inventory, launch marketing campaigns, or hire staff. Everest Business Funding's clients are treated with respect and receive high-quality guidance and service from its professionals.
