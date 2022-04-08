SEOUL, South Korea, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, Everest Korea Finance Advisor, created a $20 billion ship fund, which is a large customer in the plant ship business, and launched a signal to enter the blockchain sector.
The first target is the Carypto Foundation in Los Angeles, the United States, which advocated the concept of "Drive to Earn" (D2E) for the first time in the world.
With the success of P2E (Play to Earn) and M2E (Move 2 Earn) fields that make money by combining Metabus and NFT technology, which have been in the spotlight for many years, the Carypto Foundation has presented a unique model of driving distance and safe driving model.
"Carypto's driver mining service will allow all drivers to solve their fuel banks and vehicle installments, and the big data provided by drivers will be recognized as a great value in the real economy, making it the best model for converging real-life and blockchain," said CEO Jeffrey Dillon.
In addition Everest Fund, who decided to participate in Series A investment alone, said, "I found Carypto while maintaining interest in the world where blockchain will change, and I am fascinated by the direction and authenticity of Series B."
About Carypto
Carypto is a compound word of Car and Crypto and is an innovative platform for mobility social safety network based on blockchain.
Carypto, a new blockchain-based mobility platform, will be a new benchmark striving towards a decentralized, dispersed, and innovative mobility system by using blockchain technology as a stepping stone to a new level of mobility innovations, rather than simply being a car system or another new cryptocurrency.
