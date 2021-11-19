DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Access Healthcare, a leading provider of end-to-end healthcare revenue cycle and information technology services, announced that the company has been named a "Major Contender" in Everest Group's Intelligent Automation in Healthcare – Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.
Access Healthcare's technology focus is evident in its completely automated delivery architecture, including workflow, knowledge management, client collaboration, employee training, performance, communication, and collaboration tools. Through COVID-19 lockdowns and the first ten months of the year, the company has demonstrated tremendous resilience and reinvented its people processes to support its healthcare clients through the unprecedented crisis.
Recently, Access Healthcare began offering echo, its proprietary robotic process automation and artificial intelligence platform with pre-built automation use cases for almost the entire revenue cycle chain.
"We recognize that the future is digital. From our inception, we have been building technologies to deliver revenue cycle processes at a differentiated cost structure to our clients and ease the burden on our workforce. In the first phase, we built enabling business process management technologies and took a giant leap forward with echo," says Vardhman Jain, Vice-Chairman, Access Healthcare.
"The inclusion in the Everest PEAK Matrix® is a significant step forward for us. As a business process services provider, we have tried to solve some of the most pressing needs of revenue cycle operations – improving human productivity, applying insights from data to make impactful decisions, and achieving near 100% straight-through automation, where possible. While the revenue cycle poses a complex automation puzzle, the headway that we have made through echo positions us well for the future," says Prabhakar Munuswamy, Vice President of Application Development.
"The revenue cycle industry is due for a digital transformation. Over the past five years, we have experimented with multiple technologies and frameworks to create echo. We have comprehensively tested it in our revenue cycle operations and have now taken it to our customers and partners resulting in transformational outcomes," states Arvind Perumbala, Vice President of Business Development.
ABOUT ACCESS HEALTHCARE
Access Healthcare provides business process outsourcing, applications services, and robotic process automation tools to hospitals, health systems, providers, payers, and related service providers. The company operates from 19 global delivery centers in the US, India, and the Philippines. Their 18,000+ staff is committed to bringing revenue cycle excellence to clients by leveraging technology, emerging best practices, and global delivery. Based in Dallas, TX, the company supports over 300,000 healthcare providers through 70+ clients, serving 80+ specialties, processing over $70 billion of A/R annually, and ascribing medical codes to over 30 million charts annually.
With over 3,500 virtual bots in operation, Access Healthcare's proprietary robotic process automation platform helps its clients improve efficiency. Access Healthcare is HITRUST, PCI DSS, SOC, ISO 27001, and ISO 9001 certified, providing the needed security, availability, and confidentiality of sensitive health information. Their people program, integrated processes, and proven track record of service delivery have earned Access Healthcare the "Leader" and "Star Performer" award by Everest Group's Healthcare Provider BPO Peak Matrix. For more information, visit http://www.accesshealthcare.com
