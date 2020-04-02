NEW YORK, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Group, a leading research and consulting firm, has named Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, as a Leader and Star Performer in the Finance and Accounting (F&A) Digital Capability Platform Solutions Peak Matrix 2020.
"Genpact's digital business platform Genpact Cora, drives end-to-end transformation across the F&A value chain," said Shirley Hung, vice president, Everest Group. "Its Lean Digital approach combines consulting services with deep domain expertise and advanced technologies to help clients reimagine their operations for strategic business impact."
Everest Group highlights Genpact's robust industry-specific solutions and finance consulting services in healthcare, manufacturing, banking, and retail, with its F&A suite of digital solutions built on the Genpact Cora platform that accelerates clients' transformation. Everest Group also emphasizes strategic partnerships that continue to strengthen Genpact's capabilities across consulting, digital, design thinking, and customer experience, along with its strong global network of delivery centers.
"Rapidly changing business priorities dictate the need for finance organizations to be more agile and forward-looking," said Katie Stein, chief strategy officer and global business leader, Enterprise Services, Genpact. "Our research shows that finance teams have the ability to drive more enterprise-wide transformation by making faster, more strategic decisions that can drive business outcomes, improve customer experience, and enhance efficiency for the enterprise."
Genpact's recent study of chief financial officers and other senior finance executives reveals that finance organizations are well positioned to deliver strategic insights from the ever-increasing amount of data that businesses generate today. Most finance teams, however, are not fully implementing advanced technologies as effectively as they could. The Everest Group report highlights how digital platforms integrate automation, artificial intelligence, and analytics in transforming finance functions. These platforms can be valuable tools to eliminate the burden from transactional processes, empower companies' workforces, and arm leaders with predictive insights to support key business decisions that drive growth, strengthen compliance, and enhance user experience.
See these links for more information about Genpact's finance and accounting capabilities, Genpact's finance and accounting research report, Genpact Cora, and the Everest Group report.
About Genpact
Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Danielle D'Angelo
Genpact Media Relations – Americas
+1 914-336-7951
danielle.dangelo@genpact.com
Siya Belliappa
Genpact Media Relations – India
+91 9823133365
siya.belliappa@genpact.com