NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Group, a leading consulting and research firm, has named Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, as a Leader for the second time in a row in its supply chain management 2020 report.
"Genpact has significantly expanded its supply chain management business. The acquisition of Barkawi Management Consultants has further enhanced its capabilities to help clients strategically address enterprise-wide challenges for greater business impact," said Shirley Hung, vice president, Everest Group. "Its clients have highlighted extensive domain and digital expertise as key strengths."
Everest Group highlights Genpact as having one of the biggest libraries of digital tools to help enterprises address supply chain related issues, with its Genpact Cora platform as an enabler of integrated advanced technology solutions. The report also emphasizes Genpact's extensive delivery network across five continents and its multiple innovation centers and hubs across different countries, which focus on using digital levers such as analytics, automation, and artificial intelligence in unique ways to solve supply chain and related business challenges. Along with digital and domain expertise, the report also cites Genpact's consulting capabilities as a core differentiator.
"Recent global events have underpinned the need for organizations to have resilient supply chains that have the speed and flexibility needed to respond quickly to fluctuating demand and supply levels as market conditions change," said Mike Landry, global business leader, supply chain, Genpact. "Everest Group's rating underscores the impact of Genpact's ability to partner with our clients to reimagine their supply chains to meet these demands, combining Genpact's deep domain, digital expertise, and consulting capabilities to deliver transformation."
See these links for more information about Genpact's supply chain management capabilities, Genpact Cora, and the Everest Group Report.
